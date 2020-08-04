This tiny HDMI stick PC has a unique feature found nowhere else

Minisforum S41 PC - $129 at Banggood

This HDMI stick PC comes with an Intel Celeron N4100 processor, Intel UHD 600 graphics, 4GB of DDR4 RAM, 64GB of storage and Windows 10 Pro. It's also 54 percent off its regular price on Banggood right now. Pick it up while you can for $129 at the time of writing with the code BG01S411View Deal

(Ed: Check out the indepth review of the Minisforum S41 PC)

The Minisforum S41 PC is not your standard computer; it is one of the very few HDMI stick PCs that have recently appeared on the market and while we don’t necessarily embrace that form factor enthusiastically for a number of reasons, we do acknowledge that it has its uses especially in the B2B market where it can be used with digital signage, large format displays etc.

At 133 x 46mm for a weight of 115g, it is a far more compact way to transport a PC around; it is powered by an active fan which Minisforum claims is relatively quiet (only 30dB). It is powered by a 15W power supply unit that plugs via a Type-C port; you should be able to power it using a standard Type-C adaptor (like that of a recent smartphone) or even an emergency battery charger.

Keep your devices protected online with the best antivirus software

Add a screen to your mini PC with one of our best portable monitors

You can expand the storage capacity of this mini PC by choosing one of our best microSD cards

The S41 is the first product that we have come across that uses the 14nm Intel Celeron N4120 processor; it is a quad-core, 4-thread model with 4MB cache and a base frequency of 1.1GHz. Its TDP of 6W propels it amongst the ranks of the best balanced entry-level Intel processors out there.

The rest of the specification includes a MiniDP output (which means that it can drive two 4K monitors), a microSD connector, two USB 3.0 ports, a Kensington lock, 4GB LPDDR4 system memory, 64GB eMMC storage, Windows 10, 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0. The vendor provided a miniDP-to-DP cable as well as a HDMI cable converter.

Need more computing power? These are the best business PC on the market

Bear in mind