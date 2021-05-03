This handheld touchscreen all-in-one PC is entirely Raspberry Pi-powered

Chipsee’s All-in-One Pi is a handy touchscreen portable PC based on the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 (CM 4), and is pitched for both industrial and smart home automation applications.
Think of the CM as a Raspberry Pi with all its ports chopped off. The CM4 is a tiny card with the brains of a Raspberry Pi 4 computer, in an even smaller package. On the downside however, it’s not of much use on its own since it needs a carrier board to be able to connect a monitor, mouse, keyboard, and other peripherals.
Fortunately, Chipsee has done all the running around for you, and built a complete AIO PC around the CM4. The AIO-CM4-101 costs $239 and is powered by the CM4 with 2GB of RAM, 16GB of storage, and a quad-core ARM Cortex-A72 processor.
Handheld AIO
The portable computer features a 10.1 inch, 1280 x 800 pixel capacitive touchscreen display, and weighs just over 600 grams.
It’s got a 2W stereo speaker, microphone, and 3.5mm audio jack, along with standard compliment of ports including gigabit ethernet, a mini USB port, two USB 2.0, a microSD card reader, as well as RS-232 and RS-485 serial ports.
The PC supports several additional peripherals that aren’t mounted by default such as a 4G module and a front-facing camera. You can also optionally order a stand for the device, though it appears to have standard VESA mount screws at the rear, which means you can probably connect it to third-party stands as well.
Via CNX-Software