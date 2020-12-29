This $400 tough 5G smartphone has a staggering five camera sensors

What is it? The Ulefone Armor 10 5G is the second cheapest 5G smartphone on the market and comes with a whopping five camera sensors.

What makes it special and why should I buy it? Not only does Ulefone's latest flagship offer 5G, it also has five camera sensors that deliver nearly 100 megapixels. A record for a rugged smartphone. If you've found something similar but cheaper, let us know via Twitter!).

How much does it cost? The Ulefone Armor 10 5G is available from Banggood for $399.99 (about £298/AU$527) until January 4, 2021 without any codes. That's an extra $70 off the current sale price of $469.99. Overall, you get more than 27% off its suggested retail price.

Great rugged smartphone with 5 cameras Ulefone Armor 10 5G rugged smartphone: $549.99 $399.99 at Banggood

Save $150 without any codes! The Ulefone Armor 10 5G is a capable rugged smartphone that should provide great connectivity for outdoor field workers at a rock bottom price. Hurry up! This offer ends on January 4, 2021.View Deal

We've built a list of the best rugged smartphones out there

Here's our choice of the best business smartphones available

Check out our list of the best smartphones for senior on the market

What else should we know? The Ulefone Armor 10 5G features the sort of hardware that we'd expect to see in a mid-range smartphone: a Mediatek Dimensity 800 system-on-chip, 8GB of RAM, 128GB onboard storage, a 6.67-inch 2400 x 1080px display, five (64MP+16MP+8MP+5MP+2MP) camera sensors and a big 5.8Ah battery with Type-C connector.

Any cons? A bit bigger than expected, the camera island is not ideal, we’d prefer 256GB storage at this price and 5G still carries a significant premium. The cheapest 5G rugged smartphone is still the Oukitel WP10at only $380.

Have you reviewed it? Yes we have! We said of it "Ulefone has set the benchmark for this category quite high and others will have to deliver very good products in order to match it. However, the wider issue remains the necessity of 5G when - for many applications - 4G is still plenty."

Check out these mobile phone deals where you are

Bear in mind