This could be the next big Samsung rugged phone

Samsung has unveiled its most compact rugged smartphone yet with the new Galaxy XCover 5 which offers all day productivity thanks to the device's user replaceable battery.

The Galaxy XCover 5 comes equipped to handle demanding jobs and activities with military standard certification (MIL-STD 810H), enhanced shock absorption that allows the phone to withstand drops of up to 1.5m and IP68-rated dust and water resistance.

As professionals in the field are often required to wear gloves, Samsung has also included a Glove Touch feature that increases touch sensitivity and allows users to operate the device while keeping their hands protected on the job site.

Director of B2B at Samsung UK & Ireland, Joe Walsh provided further insight on the company's latest rugged smartphone in a press release, saying:

“In a digital world, the role of the frontline worker is consistently becoming more challenging. They are expected to be more productive in the most extreme work environments. At Samsung, we always listen to our customers and use our expertise to develop reliable rugged devices that answer their key challenges by being easy to use and hard to break. The Galaxy XCover 5 is our most compact rugged device yet, built to increase day-to-day productivity and collaboration for field workers in all conditions – from extreme heat to the pouring rain – and enable them to get the job done.”

Galaxy XCover 5

Samsung's new Galaxy XCover 5 comes equipped with a Exynos850 processor, 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of internal storage. The device's long-lasting, user replaceable 3,000mAh batter also supports fasting charging via USB and POGO pins which allows users to recharge quickly using USB-C or via an optional wireless dock.

In addition to being built tough to withstand drops, the company's rugged smartphones are protected by Samsung's defense-grade security platform, Samsung Knox. As the Galaxy XCover 5 is part of Samsung's Enterprise Edition portfolio, the device will receive five years' worth of security updates.

The Galaxy XCover 5 can even transform into a barcode scanner and the device also has the ability to integrate the walkie talkie capability in Microsoft Teams. Both barcode scanning and push-to-talk can be easily accessed with the push of a button by creating a shortcut using the programmable XCover Key though this button can also offer single-touch access to frequently used apps such as the LED flashlight or maps.

Beginning on March 12 in the UK, the Samsung Galaxy XCover 5 will be available to purchase online from the Samsung Business Shop for £329 ($457).