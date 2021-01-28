This browser is now offering two-level tab stacks

Vivaldi has launched a new tab management feature that should make it easier for individuals to stay on top of things when they have too many tabs open at once. From now on, Vivaldi users will have the option of organizing tabs in two-level tab stacks, courtesy of a second tab bar.

Although having the option of opening multiple tabs is extremely useful when searching the web, it is easy to get overwhelmed when the number of open tabs begins to increase. Various web browsers now include the option of grouping tabs together, but even this can still leave browsers looking rather cluttered when numerous tabs are open at the same time.

Well, now Vivaldi has unveiled two-level tab stacks to make tab management a little simpler. By dragging one tab over another, it is easy to organize tab stacks in a way that keeps the browser window looking tidy and organized.

Too many tabs

“With Vivaldi’s tab management you can handle an extraordinary amount of information while staying organized,” Vivaldi CEO Jon von Tetzchner said. “Two-Level Tab Stacks is an example of how we innovate for the people who have put their trust in us.”

Although other web browsers have launched their own features to help users with their tab management, often this involves reducing the size of the tab, making it difficult to see what content the tab actually contains. One of the benefits of two-level tab stacks is that users retail a full overview of their tabs even as they save on browser space.

Vivaldi has gained something of a reputation as being a good browser choice for online users that need a little help with their tab management. Six years ago, the browser launched tab stacks, and has since added tab tiling, vertical tabs, auto stacking, and several other tab features.