These new USB-C monitors could be the perfect home office addition

HP has revealed two new USB-C monitors at CES 2021 which are bound to appeal to anyone looking to upgrade their home office.

The new E24u G4 FHD and E27u G4 QHD monitors connect to the user’s PC via a single USB-C cable, which means users need not worry about a cluttered workspace. The E24u G4 FHD boasts full HD resolution (1920x1080) and comes with a 23.8-inch diagonal display, while the E27u G4 QHD has quad HD resolution (2560x1440) and a 27-inch diagonal screen.

The monitors can also charge a connected laptop up to 65W and provide multi-port connectivity and four-way ergonomics. In addition, both screens come equipped with HP Eye Ease technology, which delivers an always-on low-level blue light filter to reduce potential eye damage and improve sleep quality for users that spend long periods of time looking at their monitor.

The screen of your dreams

In terms of other features, both monitors also come with a single DisplayPort 1.2 out, an HDMI 1.4 port, and one DisplayPort 1.2 (HDCP) in socket that will allow users to daisy-chain monitors together. They also come with four USB-A ports. Finally, the power button can be used to put your monitor or laptop to sleep even when the lid of the latter is closed, which is a handy time-saving feature.

The monitors represent just a small glimpse into the many new releases HP is unveiling at CES 2021. In addition to a striking new business laptop, the company has also launched a number of add-ons, including a new wireless mouse and a sustainably made laptop bag.

The HP E24u G4 and HP E27u G4 USB-C monitors are expected to be available in February for $219 and $339, respectively.

