These Klipsch Cinema soundbars could complete your home theater setup this year

Klipsch has announced that two new soundbars in its premium Cinema range are on the way this year. Both the Cinema 1200 and Cinema 800 come with Dolby Atmos out of the box, allowing for rich, room-filling audio that could complete your home theater setup.

The Klipsch Cinema 1200 comes with a 12-inch subwoofer and wireless Dolby Atmos surround speakers. 8K HDR passthrough compatibility with Dolby Vision should also ensure that a high-end TV and soundbar setup will be in sync with one another. The Klipsch Cinema 1200 will launch at £1,449 (around $1,999 / AU$2,669) and will be available to buy in August 2021.

The Klipsch Cinema 800 is the cheaper, perhaps more readily available variant, but it doesn’t sound much less impressive than the Cinema 1200, featuring the same Dolby Atmos integration and Dolby Vision compatibility. The key difference is size, with the Cinema 800 measuring 48 inches in length compared to the 1200’s 54 inches. The Cinema 800 will launch alongside the Cinema 1200 for £899 (around $1,239 / AU$1,659).

Premium sound, premium cost?

The Klipsch Cinema range is certainly on the higher end of the spectrum when it comes to price, and they look to be manufactured with serious home theater enthusiasts in mind. That said, it doesn’t sound like they’re all style and no substance, as both the Cinema 1200 and 800 models also feature built-in Wi-Fi with voice assistant compatibility, as well as with apps like Spotify Connect to allow you to fill a room with your favorite music.

We’ve been impressed with Klipsch products in the past, including the excellent – if pricey – T5 true wireless earbuds, as well as the superb audio quality of the BAR 48 soundbar. With a long history in the audio space, the new Klipsch Cinema soundbars are definitely worth keeping an eye on later in the year.

If you’re on the hunt for a new soundbar and don’t want to wait for the Klipsch Cinema 1200 and Cinema 800, though, the company also has the Cinema 600 and Cinema 400 soundbars available to buy now for £549 (around $759 / AU$1,019) and £379 (around $529 / AU$699), respectively.