These are the top app downloads for November

WhatsApp has held its own yet again as the most downloaded non-gaming app worldwide for November.

Analysts at SensorTower identified 58 million installs for this month alone. This is impressive as it often feels that everyone already has the app, so how could there be room for even more downloads?

The answer lies with the countries with the most downloads. These include India, where 30% of these installs originated, followed by Nigeria covering 10%.

Sensor Tower's Store Intelligence platform identified these trends by looking at the two biggest app stores, the Apple App store and Google Play. It excluded pre-installed apps from Apple and Google as well.

The second most installed app was also not much of a surprise. TikTok was installed 55 million times in this month alone. The app has grown in popularity this year, as lockdown provided the perfect downtime for people to get involved in the various challenges presented on the app.

By May, South Africa has passed 2 million downloads for TikTok already.

The Top 10 list shows how the COVID-19 pandemic pushed communication apps into higher ranks. Messenger, Telegram, Zoom and Snapchat all make an appearance.

Top Overall Downloads

WhatsApp TikTok Facebook Weather & Radar USA Instagram Zoom Snapchat Messenger Telegram Snackvideo

