There's still time to have your say on new TV licence laws

South African citizens still have time to submit complaints or oppositions to the new draft bill proposed by the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies, which includes amendments such as expanding TV licence requirements to include streaming services.

The department’s white paper on Audio and Audio-visual Content Services policy framework is being presented to Parliament on Wednesday, November 25 and has already received significant opposition backlash both from other political parties and from the public.

The framework plans to expand the scope of TV licences to include devices such as laptops, smartphones and tablets on which the public can view streaming services.

This is happening as the public broadcaster is floundering under mismanagement and has squandered multiple bailouts.

As a result, when the news broke many took to social media to express their outrage that the broadcaster could expect citizens to hand over more money, especially for content the broadcaster is not producing.

The Democratic Alliance has already expressed its concern and opposition to the proposal and has expressed that the broadcaster needs to find ways to make up its shortfall without public funds.

How to have your say

The public can comment on the draft proposal until November 30.

Comment can be submitted by email to aacs@dtps.gov.za or in writing to:

The Acting- Director-General, Department of Communications and Digital Technologies

Block A3, IParioll Office Park, 1166 Park Street, Hatfield, Pretoria

Private Bag X860, Pretoria, 0001