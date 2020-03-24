The world's cheapest 1TB 'USB flash drive' is not what you think it is

Found a better deal? Have you managed to get hold of a cheaper product with equivalent specifications? Let us know and we'll tip our hat to you.

RAVpower is certainly no one-trick pony; the company makes docking stations, USB-C hubs, laptop battery chargers and more. It's a popular brand that's well received among reviewers, including us.

However, unbeknown to many, the company is also responsible for a USB flash drive (AKA thumb drive) that is nothing short of exceptional, for two reasons.

First, its flagship model (the 1TB RAVPower Mini) is one of the cheapest 1TB USB flash drives on the market. At the time of writing, it's the most affordable, costing a mere $139.99 at Amazon after a $20 coupon discount (roughly £120).

These are the best USB flash drives on the market

Check out our list of the best external hard disk drives and SSD for 2020

If you own many physical drives, you'll want to secure them with the best online backup services around

1TB RAVPower Mini - $139.99 at Amazon

We're not sure whether the 1TB RAVPower Mini should be considered a flash drive or an SSD - but it's a magnificent specimen either way. Rapid read/write speeds, compact design and an affordable price tag make this one a no-brainer.View Deal

Secondly, it's for all intents and purposes a tiny solid state drive, measuring 3.9 x 1.2 x 0.4 inch and boasting very, very fast 540MBps read/write speeds.

An alternative to cloud storage

The RAVPower Mini has a plastic and aluminium enclosure, which should protect it from most bumps. However - purists, look away - it doesn't have a fixed USB connector and instead relies on a USB cable.

It also comes with a three-year warranty and a bundle application, called RAVPower Tool, that includes encryption facilities.

While demand for flash drives has fallen off due to the popularity of microSD cards and cloud storage services, they certainly represent a viable alternative.

Note, you'll need a USB 3.0 connector to make the most of out the RAVPower Mini - this is a USB 3.1 Gen 1, rather than a "real USB 3.1" (which is now USB 3.1 Gen 2).