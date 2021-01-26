The Tesla Powerwall will now only cost you R148,550

The Tesla Powerwall is often floated as a solution for load shedding if you can afford it.

While still prohibitively expensive for most, those who are interested will be glad to see that the power storing unit is now R18,300 cheaper.

The Tesla Powerwall stores solar or grid energy for use at any time. It acts like an extremely large power bank. In a country like South Africa where load shedding is expected to be a problem for years, this is a nice solution.

As expected, it comes with an app so you can customise and monitor your energy storage at all times. The unit attaches to the side of your home and can be bought and stacked as much as you like.

When they first launched, the cost for South Africans was R166,800. The suppliers of the Powerwall told MyBroadband that the price drop is likely due to the strengthening of the Rand in recent months.

This means that the price could soon increase again, depending on how the Rand continues to fair.

The price of the Powerwall is broken down into the price of the unit and the price of supporting hardware. Currently, the price of the unit is R127 550 with R21 000 going to the extra hardware.

This price doesn't exclude installation which is likely to be pretty expensive as well.

Those interested can place a reservation on a unit, the current demand to supply for South Africa means that it might take a while for yours to arrive.