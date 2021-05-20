The Suicide Squad cast knew who would die before filming began

The Suicide Squad sounds like it'll be one of the hottest movies this summer.

James Gunn's R-rated take on the DC supervillain group looks like it'll be a rip-roaring good time, judging by the trailer that landed online in March, and we already know that there will be plenty of character deaths when it arrives in theaters worldwide.

Now, Gunn has revealed that every member of the film's cast was told whether their character would live or die before they began shooting the film — and it sounds like it was important that his stars knew that fact before they signed on.

Taking to Twitter to follow up on one of Gunn's earlier tweets, an intrigued fan asked the director if he decided against telling his cast about their character's chances of survival.

Gunn, though, explained that the likes of Margot Robbie, Idris Elba and John Cena were made aware of who would live to fight another day and who wouldn't. For spoiler reasons, naturally, he didn't say anything else on the matter, too.

Check out Gunn's tweet below:

Anyone who was getting killed in The Suicide Squad knew it upon getting the script or for new actors upon being offered the role. #TheSuicideSquad https://t.co/Y92JyLVyvNMay 19, 2021 See more

Analysis: why The Suicide Squad cast had to be told who would die

Some fans may wonder if Gunn's approach was the right one to take. After all, it might have made for better viewing if certain cast members didn't know who would live or die. That way, their reactions to a fellow villain's potential death would be more genuine when captured on film.

However, it makes sense that Gunn informed everyone if their on-screen counterpart would survive or not. There's no point in keeping actors in the dark about how it might end for their character. Withholding that information might have made for some tense conversations down the line, particularly if any cast members were unhappy about signing on for a movie, only appearing in a few scenes and then dying immediately after.

Knowing if and when their characters would die may have also prevented any of The Suicide Squad's stars from determining how they would bumped off. As Gunn revealed in another tweet, none of the film's stars were allowed to make requests about the manner in which they were killed off.

No way.May 20, 2021 See more

Again, this makes sense. Gunn will have already penned the script for The Suicide Squad before hiring its actors. Altering how characters are killed, based on recommendations by their stars, could only have caused issues before or during filming if the movie's plot was changed to accommodate any requests.

It sounds, then, that The Suicide Squad's large cast were only too happy to learn whether their characters would live or die in Gunn's new film. And we won't have long to wait until we find out exactly who survives and who perishes.

The Suicide Squad arrives in UK cinemas on July 30, before opening in US theaters on August 6.