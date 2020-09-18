The She-Hulk MCU TV show on Disney Plus has finally cast its hero

Marvel Studios has cast the character of She-Hulk for its upcoming Disney Plus series of the same name, which will be set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Orphan Black and Perry Mason star Tatiana Maslany will play Jennifer Walters, who in the comics is a cousin of Bruce Banner.

This report came from Deadline, and lead writer Jessica Gao (who worked on Rick and Morty) appeared to corroborate it from her own Twitter account, while tweeting out Bruce Banner actor Mark Ruffalo's welcome to Maslany:

A key difference between She-Hulk and the original Hulk is that Walters retains her sense of self when she hulks out, in a manner not dissimilar to how Hulk himself was portrayed in Avengers: Endgame.

Popular takes on the character have focused on She-Hulk's daytime job as a lawyer, like the 2004 comic book series by writer Dan Slott. That book was an Ally McBeal-infused comedy where Walters would end up repping low-rent superheroes or villains in the courtroom – our best guess is that this will form the shape of the series.

No release date is set for She-Hulk, but we imagine it'll follow The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision and Loki, all of which are filming, and possibly even

the Hawkeye TV show. Prolific sitcom director Kat Coiro (Dead To Me, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) is working on episodes of the show.

Who is Tatiana Maslany?

If you're a TV show nerd, you've likely encountered Maslany in two places before: the BBC America sci-fi series Orphan Black, where Maslany played several clones of the same character, and the recent Perry Mason show on HBO where she had a memorable role as preacher and faith healer Alice McKeegan.

Maslany's casting here is significant. This is the first new MCU superhero we've seen cast for one of Disney Plus's TV shows – the other series we know about are all based around existing characters from the movies. This gives us an idea of the level of talent Marvel is bringing to the small screen, sowing the seeds for these new heroes to eventually cross over into the movies.