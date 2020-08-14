The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is the best smartwatch you can buy right now

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is the best smartwatch in the world right now, and as such it has taken the top spot in our guide to the very best smart wristwear, knocking the 2018 Galaxy Watch off the throne.

Why has it taken the top spot? It's all down to a combination of its near-unique rotating bezel, the premium-feel design, and a strong array of fitness features, alongside a variety of other top specs.

In our full review, we said, "The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 offers one of the best smartwatch experiences on the market, with a dazzling design and top-end spec that allows it to run as smoothly as any other wearable on the market.

"It isn’t faultless, and its improvements over the original Galaxy Watch are limited, but if the middling battery life or high price don’t put you off this may be perfect for you."

As with all smartwatches, the Galaxy Watch 3 isn't perfect. If you own an iPhone the Galaxy Watch 3 will be compatible with it, but we would recommend reading our full review as there are some restrictions that may mean you would want to opt for an Apple Watch instead.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 has beaten the Apple Watch 5 to the top spot in our ranking, but there's every chance that the upcoming Apple Watch 6 or an entirely new device will swoop in and knock the Samsung device from its perch in the coming months.