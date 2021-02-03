The PS5's most annoying flaw has already been patched

Sony has released a PS5 system software update that fixes one of the console’s most frustrating, if specific flaws – when PS4 versions of games were being installed from PS4 game discs that already granted an upgraded PS5 versions.

Players have been encountering an annoying issue that meant the PS4 versions of some games were mistakenly installed from the game disc even after upgrading to the PS5 versions of these titles.

For example, players of Assassin's Creed Valhalla may have used the PS4 disc to install the PS5 version of the game onto their consoles, but would find the PS4 version began to download every time the console was booted up with the disc inside – despite the PS5 version already being installed.

It’s an oversight that meant players were having to cancel current-gen installs of games every time they switched on their consoles, or were resigning to allowing the installs and having multiple versions of games on their hard-drives. It was a small issue, but one that probably needed addressing.

Thankfully, this update fixes that issue (we tested it with the PS4 disc for Valhalla, and can confirm there’s no more pesky current-gen downloads to worry about). It weighs in at a modest 868.3MB, too, so won’t demand a great deal of real estate in your likely-already-stacked PS5 system. The update is also set to “improve system performance", though that’s likely a reference to more minor software patches under the hood.

Smooth sailing

Considering the release of the PS5 marked the first foray into next-gen console gaming, it’s had a relatively bug-free ride so far.

The main issues to note have been those concerning cross-gen compatibility and the PS5 mistakenly launching – or downloading, as in this case – previous-gen versions of PS5-compatible games.

Back in 2020, Sony released another software update which added a useful warning to players accidentally launching PS4 versions of PS5 titles. Many new games – including Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – are compatible on both PS4 and PS5 systems, which left some players unsure how to launch specific versions.

Now, players launching cross-gen games on PS5 are met with a message reading: “You're about to play the PS4 version of this game. Do you want to switch to the PS5 version?", followed by an option to download/play the PS4 version or switch to the PS5 version.

In any case, this latest update fixes another frustrating cross-gen quirk on the PS5, meaning players should now be able to enjoy new and old games in all their next-gen graphical glory without fear of a) playing the wrong version and b) clogging up the hard-drive with multiple versions of the same game.

PS5 will now warn players launching PS4 versions of cross-gen games