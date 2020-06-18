The only app you need to hike the Cape Peninsula

Forge has been around for a year and in that short time frame has time proven itself worthy of a place on any novice or avid hiker's smartphone.

The app documents routes for hikes across mountains in the Cape Peninsula, from the popular Lion's Head to the more difficult and obscure Diagonal Path.

Alongside the routes, the app offers a weather map, safety tips and emergency contacts so hikers caught in difficulties know who to call. They have also included useful information such as permits, fees and facilities.

(Image credit: Forge)

While the app originally only included the Cape Peninsula and Table Mountain National Park, it has recently begun its expansion into the Cape Winelands and Overberg.

These updates expand what's on offer with 2 200 km of trails across 12 new reserves, parks and botanical gardens in three regions, including Jonkershoek Nature Reserve in Stellenbosch and Kogelberg Nature Reserve.

These additions also come with a smoother, more user-friendly interface and new filters to help you decide on your next adventure.

“One of our core focuses has always been safety, which is why we’ve included area-relevant emergency contacts. Furthermore, emergency calls can now be made directly from the app," says Michael Halley, Founder of Forge.

The app is available for download through Google Play and the Apple App Store.