The OnePlus Z chipset of choice is the latest detail to leak out

The mid-range OnePlus Z (previously known as the OnePlus 8 Lite) is expected to break cover at some point during July, and we've just had a huge hint about the chipset that might be powering the phone.

According to reputable leaker Max J on Twitter, the OnePlus Z is going to come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G inside – so that means respectable mid-range performance as well as next-gen 5G connectivity.

Don't take this as confirmation just yet though. We won't know for sure what OnePlus is planning until the phone is actually revealed, and there had been earlier chatter that the handset would actually be powered by a Mediatek chip.

The same Snapdragon 765G is going to show up in the LG Velvet phone later this month, and it's also being tipped as the processor running the Pixel 5 this year: it seems not everyone wants to put the premium Snapdragon 865 inside their handsets.

The rumors so far

One or two eyebrows were raised when the OnePlus 8 phones showed up without a 'lite' variant in tow, but it does appear that OnePlus is prepping a cheaper, less powerful model – it's just taking its time over it.

There has been talk that the coronavirus outbreak is the main reason that this third OnePlus 8 phone has been delayed, which is understandable: the pandemic has delayed many product launches and postponed most tech events so far this year.

As well as learning that the phone is called the OnePlus Z rather than the OnePlus 8 Lite, we've also heard that there'll be a triple-lens rear camera on the device, so it might not fall far short of the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro in the mobile photography department.

Leaked renders have given us some idea of what the phone is going to look like as well. With OnePlus' expertise in making phones that are excellent value-for-money, we've got high hopes for what the OnePlus Z might bring.

Via TalkAndroid