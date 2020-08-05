The Nvidia RTX 3080 could be closer as another Turing GPU may have bit the dust

Nvidia has reportedly discontinued the GeForce RTX 2070 Super as it prepares for the arrival of its GeForce RTX 3080 GPU.

According to online rumors, Nvidia has already halted production of many of its high-end Turing GPUs, including the RTX 2080 Ti and RTX 2080 Super. Chinese website MyDrivers is now reporting that the GeForce RTX 2070 GPU is the next graphics card in line for the chopping block just two years after it was first released in September 2018.

It reports that the RTX 2070 Super has been “completely” discontinued, which means the last batch of the GPUs has been dispatched to board partners and no further orders will be accepted.

According to MyDrivers , the RTX 2080 Ti, RTX 2080 Super, and the RTX 2070 Super have now all been discontinued, with just the GeForce RTX 2060 and GTX 1660 remaining in the Turing line.

While Nvidia’s decision to axe the Turing lineup hasn’t been confirmed, it's likely the company is prepping for the arrival of its next-generation Ampere GPUs.

The Ampere-based GeForce 3000 series is expected to be announced on September 17, but according to reports, only Nvidia’s highest-end parts will be released that same month - namely the GeForce RTX 3080 and RTX 3080 Ti.

The GeForce RTX 3070, which could succeed the now-defunct RTX 2070 Super, is expected to launch the following month, according to MyDrivers, while the GeForce RTX 3060 will make its debut in November.

This later launch date is likely due to the continued popularity of the current RTX 2060, which is reportedly seeing an increase in demand due to the popularity of crypto mining in China.

Via Videocardz