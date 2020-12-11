The new Mass Effect trailer could be the first sign of a true Mass Effect 4

Mass Effect will continue. That’s the message developer BioWare broadcasted to the world at the end of The Game Awards when it debuted a teaser trailer for a new entry in the series.

The clip starts with a generic flythrough of space before soaring through the wreckage of a ship, potentially the remnants of the Citadel that was destroyed in Mass Effect 3, as we hear the iconic Reaper sound effect.

As a shuttle descends onto a winter planet and a hooded figure marches to the top of the mountain, we see an Asari who looks like Dr. Liara T'Soni picking up a shard of N7 armor before the title card: Mass Effect Will Continue.

Picking up the pieces of a broken city

There’s no telling exactly what we’re seeing at this point, and that’s likely what BioWare intended, but there does seem to be some shreds of evidence that this could indeed be a return to the Milky Way after the events of Mass Effect 3.

If that’s the case, fans of the series would be ecstatic.

At its recent N7 Day event, BioWare had told audiences that its veteran team was hard at work on the next entry in the series and this is clearly the early results of that work. Whether it's a true Mass Effect 3 sequel or a Mass Effect Andromeda 2 is impossible to discern at this point. It could be something entirely new in the Mass Effect universe, too. With the little evidence we do have, it seems BioWare might just take us back to where it all began.

In the meantime, Mass Effect Remaster will launch in Spring 2021 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC, with "forward compatibility and targeted enhancements" planned for Xbox Series X and PS5.