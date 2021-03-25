The Moto G50 is a surprise new cheap phone, and it comes with 5G

The Moto G100 is Motorola's big new 'budget' smartphone - well, it's a member of Motorola's low-end Moto G series, though its price isn't exactly low - but at the same time the company unveiled the Moto G50, which actually is a brand-new affordable device.

The Moto G50, a specced-up version of the Moto G10 and G30, was unveiled at the Moto G100's launch event, and didn't exactly get an equal share of the spotlight, especially with Motorola's Ready For platform stealing some time too. We do know a bit about it though.

We'll run you through the Moto G50's specs below, and will bring you a full review when we get it in our labs.

Moto G50 specs

The Moto G50 has the same screen as the G30 - that's a 6.5-inch 720 x 1600 display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

The phone has 5G connectivity, unlike the G10 and G30, and it uses the Snapdragon 480 chipset. As with the other contemporary G-series phones, there's a physical Google Assistant button.

There are three rear cameras here - the main is 48MP, which is a step down from the 64MP on the Moto G30, and it's joined by a 2MP macro and 2MP depth-sensing camera.

We know the battery size is 5,000mAh, but the charging speed hasn't been confirmed. It's likely 10W-20W, though.

The Moto G50's price hasn't been confirmed either, but this is a Moto G-series device, so it likely won't cost a whole lot more than the £159 (about $220 or $290) that the G30 cost.