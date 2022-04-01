The Metal Gear Solid 35th anniversary site is fake, Konami confirms

Sorry folks, we've confirmed the Metal Gear Solid 35th anniversary site is a fake.

"This site is not Konami's site," a Konami spokesperson told TRG. "We are currently considering how to deal with this site."

The fake site popped up on April 1, with the landing screen showing a Metal Gear Solid exclamation point with '35th' written below it. Leading some to believe news on a Metal Gear Solid game is on the way.

The site was suspicious, though, not just because the site appeared on April Fools; it was registered through a proxy protection service called Dreamhost. Konami's other pages are registered with a company called MarkMonitor, so this disparity raised questions.

If you check the site now, it's been updated with details of a 'Metal Gear Solid 35th Anniversary' NFT auction. That wouldn't immediately have raised red flags, as Konami has auctioned NFTs in the past.

But don't be too deflated Metal Gear fans, as it sounds like Konami may have something in the works for the anniversary on July 13. Speaking generally on the Metal Gear Solid 35th anniversary, the spokesperson told TRG: "There is nothing we can say right now."

Could a new Metal Gear Solid game be in the works?

Konami's comments seem to suggest it does have something up its sleeve but whether that's the long-coveted Metal Gear Solid 6 remains to be seen.

A new Metal Gear Solid game isn't completely out of the realms of possibility, after all the developer hasn't abandoned the series, releasing Metal Gear Survive in 2018 – which got mixed reviews.

However, with Hideo Kojima no longer at Konami, we imagine a new Metal Gear game could look quite different from the series we know and love.

Plus, there are plenty of directions the developer could take the series in, given that the Metal Gear games typically don't follow a strict chronology. We could even see a remake of the first few game (or few games) in the series, bringing them to a modern audience, like Ubisoft is doing with the Splinter Cell remake.

We'd be very happy with a remastered version of the original Metal Gear games, maybe with the dialogue voiced by the series' modern-day actors. Perhaps with some tweaks to bring the MSX game into line with the canon of the later entries,

We'll likely learn more about what Konami has planned for the anniversary in the next few months. Let's just hope it's something juicy.