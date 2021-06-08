The Mandalorian season 3 isn't coming any time soon – here's why

Sorry, Star Wars fans, but The Mandalorian season 3 won't be launching on Disney Plus any time soon.

That's according to 'Mando' himself, aka Pedro Pascal, who recently revealed that the cast and crew had not starting shooting the next instalment in Din Djarin's adventures yet.

Pascal was speaking to fellow Star Wars star Ewan McGregor, on Variety's Actors on Actors series, when McGregor asked the ex-Game of Thrones star if principal photography on a third season has begun.

"We haven't shot a third season so, confidentially... actually, maybe I shouldn't say," Pascal responded.

However, Pascal cheekily followed that comment up with "So, let me tell you what's going on!" before the duo burst out laughing.

Check out the exchange between McGregor (who's currently filming Obi-Wan's Disney Plus series) and Pascal via the Boba Fett Fan Club Twitter account below:

"We haven't shot a third season." – @PedroPascal1 responding to Ewan McGregor regarding #TheMandalorian, filmed on an unknown date for @Variety's Emmy-winning series "Variety Studio: Actors on Actors." pic.twitter.com/4NnkYWDdbfJune 7, 2021 See more

Analysis: The Mandalorian season 3 may start shooting in late 2021

It isn't surprising to learn that The Mandalorian season 3 hasn't begun filming yet. Right now, there are two other Star Wars spin-off TV shows in the works, so production on those series is a priority for Disney and LucasFilm.

McGregor's Obi-Wan Kenobi TV show only begun in May, while The Book of Boba Fett – the iconic bounty hunter's Mandalorian spin-off series – was reportedly still filming in April, according to Star Wars fan account Bespin Bulletin.

Given that Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni (key components of The Mandalorian's creative team) are currently working on The Book of Boba Fett, it's unlikely that they'll turn their attentions to The Mandalorian season 3 until filming wraps on Boba Fett's solo adventure.

That isn't to say that pre-production work on The Mandalorian season 3 won't have taken place. It's plausible that Favreau, Filoni, LucasFilm president Kathleen Kennedy and others have discussed The Mandalorian season 3 in some capacity, and we'd expect that production will be ramped up once The Book of Boba Fett has finished filming.

Once it does, we suspect that The Mandalorian season 3 will begin production in earnest. A production listing had teased the possibility that principal photography would begin on season 3 in April, but obviously that proved to be false.

Regardless, The Mandalorian season 3 should start filming sometime later this year. Providing we're correct, we don't think the third entry in Mando's story will launch on Disney Plus until mid-2022.