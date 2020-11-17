The Mandalorian season 2 episode 4 synopsis hints at returning characters

The Mandalorian season 2 episode 4 has seemingly had its synopsis shared online, giving us a hint towards what we can expect in the next episode this Friday. Expect some spoilers ahead for the season so far.

IMDb has listed the episode and described it with the following: “The Mandalorian rejoins old allies for a new mission.” Just who are these allies? Well, there's definitely some speculation, but it's largely expected that this is where we'll see the return of familiar faces from season 1. The episode is seemingly called 'The Siege'.

Seeing as how The Mandalorian doesn't exactly have a deep bench of 'friends' when it comes to people assisting him on demand, we can probably expect to see Greef Karga (Carl Weathers) and/or Carla Dune (Gina Carano) make an appearance here. They've previously been pictured with Mando in a promotional image for season 2 (see above).

In addition, this episode is directed by Carl Weathers – so it would make sense for his character to return at the same time.

The caveat here is we don't know the exact source of the synopsis – Disney tends to be pretty secretive about each episode of the show, not even releasing trailers to suggest what's coming next.

What about Ahsoka Tano?

Some might've expected to see the Jedi character Ahsoka Tano from The Clone Wars in this episode, especially after she was namedropped by Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) in season 2, episode 3 – but we're almost certain that's coming in episode 5 next week, which is directed by The Clone Wars overseer Dave Filoni.

The character is rumored to be played by Rosario Dawson. Pretty much all of the rumors we've heard about casting in The Mandalorian season 2 has come true so far, and we'd be surprised if this one didn't pan out, too.