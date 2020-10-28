What time is The Mandalorian season 2 episode 1 released on Disney Plus?

After a year-long wait, The Mandalorian season 2 is returning to Disney Plus on October 30. Little is known of what to expect from the show's return – though rumors have suggested a lot of Star Wars deep cuts are coming this year. At its core, the series is about the continuing journey of Mando and his small pal, the tiny merchandise overlord Baby Yoda.

But what time does The Mandalorian season 2 episode 1 start? New episodes of The Mandalorian season 2 will release at midnight PT/ 3AM ET/ 7AM GMT every Friday (confirmed here). This is what time you'll have to watch if you want to entirely avoid internet spoilers this year.

There are eight episodes in total this season, just like last year. Below, we'll explain when you can stream each one.

When is the next episode of The Mandalorian released?

The Mandalorian season 2 episode 1 is released on Friday, October 30.

The Mandalorian season 2 release schedule

Here's when every episode of The Mandalorian season 2 releases on Disney Plus.

The Mandalorian season 2 episode 1: October 30

The Mandalorian season 2 episode 2: November 6

The Mandalorian season 2 episode 3: November 13

The Mandalorian season 2 episode 4: November 20

The Mandalorian season 2 episode 5: November 27

The Mandalorian season 2 episode 6: December 4

The Mandalorian season 2 episode 7: December 11

The Mandalorian season 2 episode 8: December 18