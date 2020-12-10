The Linux Foundation is getting into the access management game

To bolster trust and security in online transactions, the Linux Foundation (LF) has announced a new cloud-native identity and access management project.

In a press release, LF argues that online trust is essential to a digital society and with the new initiative it “seeks to tackle the most challenging security and performance requirements.”

The project, christened Janssen, is based on the well-known open source access management platform, Gluu server, and inherits its set of signing and encryption features.

Fast and scalable

The Gluu Server has passed more OpenID self-certification tests than any other platform, according to the release.

With the help of auto-scaling features of Kubernetes, together with advances in persistence, LF assures that Janssen can handle demanding requirements for concurrency. Its assurance is based on the fact that the Gluu server processed over a billion transactions in a day earlier this year.

“In the world of software, nothing builds trust like the open source development methodology,” said Mike Schwartz, Chair of the Janssen Project Technical Steering Committee and CEO of Gluu, adding that “the Janssen Project strives to bring transparency, best practices and collective governance to the long-term maintenance of this important effort.”

The development of the Jenssen project is overseen by a Technical Steering Committee that has engineers from several identity management and security organizations including Gluu, BioID, Idemia, and F5 as well as from the NoSQL database, Couchbase.

Here’s our list of the best password managers

Via: TechRepublic