The Last of Us Part 2 once had a slightly different ending for Ellie

The story of The Last of Us Part 2 has been the subject of innumerable discussions but according to creative director and lead writer Neil Druckmann and Halley Gross, the story was originally a bit different in regards to where it leaves Ellie.

Talking on the Script Apart podcast, Gross explained that originally, the ending scene of Ellie looking through the abandoned farmhouse once featured a section where Ellie found a toy from Dina's baby. Ellie then picked the toy up and put it in her backpack before heading out.

While this scene certainly put a more positive spin on the ending, it was also more definitive, which clashed with the tone Naughty Dog was going for, which was to leave the ending more open to interpretation.

Seeing The Last of Us on PS5?

According to recent reports, the original The Last of Us is being remade for the PS5. This may be accompanied with a PS5-updated version of The Last of Us Part 2, though it's important to note that nothing has been officially announced yet.

Naughty Dog is also widely believed to be working on a new version of the original game's Factions mode, though it's unclear if this will be a standalone game or part of a compilation on the PS5.

Looking ahead even further, Druckmann has confirmed that a basic story outline for The Last of Us Part 3 exists but that doesn't mean the game will necessarily be made. There's also an upcoming HBO show that will adapt the story of the games, though some things may change.