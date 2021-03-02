The Last of Us 2 bags a record-breaking number of BAFTA nominations

The Last of Us 2 is nominated for a record-breaking 13 awards at this year's BAFTAs, making it the game with the most nominations in the history of the BAFTA Game Awards.

Previously that title was jointly held by Control and Death Stranding, which each had 11 nominations in last year's awards.

Just some of the categories The Last of Us 2 is nominated in include 'Best Performer in a Leading Role', 'Technical Achievement', 'Performer in a Supporting Role', 'Music', 'Game Beyond Entertainment', 'Animation', and 'Best Game'. In addition, The Last of Us 2 is also up for the publicly voted 'EE Game of the Year' award.

Not just The Last of Us 2...

(Image credit: Sony)

It's not just The Last of Us 2 that has swept up when it comes to BAFTA nominations, as SuckerPunch's Ghost of Tsushima is nominated for a whopping 10 awards including 'Multiplayer', 'Artistic Achievement' and 'Best Game', as well as 'EE Game of the Year'.

Other 'Game of the Year' nominees include Animal Crossing, Call of Duty: Warzone, Hades, and Valorant, while Cyberpunk 2077, Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales have all picked up several nominations.

The BAFTA Game Awards 2021 winners will be announced on March 25 at 7pm GMT / 11am PT / 2pm ET at a virtual version of the event. You will be able to watch from home on all major social and online platforms. Remember, you can also vote for the EE Game of the Year category, here.