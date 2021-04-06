The Irregulars season 2: release date, plot, cast and what we know

The Irregulars has been a bona fide hit for Netflix. The supernatural Sherlock Holmes spin-off is, at the time of writing, sitting second in the streamer's top 10 list for movies and TV shows combined in the UK, which shows it's been well-received.

It'll come as no surprise for you to learn, then, that a second season is likely on the way. Production Weekly (via Newsweek) suggests that filming is set to resume in Liverpool later this year – though Netflix has made no announcement to that effect just yet. Still, Tom Bidwell's horror crime drama seems to be a hit, which is encouraging for its future.

The first season of The Irregulars only launched on March 26, but below we're going to pick apart what we expect from season 2 when it comes to a potential release date, plot details, returning cast members and more. You'll find everything worth knowing in this hub for The Irregulars season 2, so check back regularly as we learn more the show's future.

(Image credit: Netflix)

With no official confirmation of a follow-up season yet from Netflix, there's no release date for The Irregulars season 2 right now.

However, we expect that Netflix will want to capitalize on The Irregulars' apparent success and get production on season 2 up and running as soon as it can. Of course, any movement on that front is dependent on showrunner Tom Bidwell and the availability of The Irregulars' main cast.

Still, as Newsweek indicates, Production Weekly cites a summer 2021 filming date for the follow-up series in Liverpool. With that in mind, we would guess that season 2 won't arrive before 2022.

The Irregulars season 2: is there a trailer?

(Image credit: Netflix)

It's obvious to state but, no, there isn't a season 2 trailer yet. Once one is released, though, you'll be the first to know about it.

The Irregulars season 2: what will the plot be?

(Image credit: Netflix/Matt Squire)

Major spoilers for The Irregulars season 1 follow.

As for what the plot of The Irregulars may entail, we're unsure right now. Season 1 didn't end on a cliff-hanger, but there are plenty of loose threads that weren't resolved by the time that the end credits rolled.

For one, we don't know if Sherlock is still alive. In the season 1 finale, Holmes crossed over into the spirit world to be with Bea and Jessie's mother Alice. From what we heard from Alice, those who reside in the spirit world are, for lack of a better term, dead. Providing that there's no way for spirits to be reborn or reincarnated, Sherlock is also likely to have died when he joined Alice. It would be strange to have a TV show based on Sherlock without the character being present, though, so it remains unclear whether he will find a way to return.

One person who will be feeling Sherlock's loss more than most is John Watson. It'll be interesting to see how the great detective's companion deals with his friend being missing in action. Watson can mope about 221B Baker Street and mourn the death of Sherlock, or he can step up to the plate and begin to lead The Irregulars in his stead. It would be a neat touch to see Watson carry on Sherlock's legacy in season 2, particularly if new supernatural threats emerge (more on this below).

Another big plot point that season 2 needs to pick up is Bea and Leo's on-off relationship. At the end of season 1, Leo told Bea that they couldn't be together. In order to save Billy from being hung for murdering his ex-taskmaster Vic, Leo made a deal with his family to marry Helena. This is the princess he was introduced to in episode 7, and who he must travel to Europe to see and get to know her better.

Even though Leo is resigned to never being with Bea, this won't be the end of their saga. Season 2 will have to pick this thread back up in some capacity. Whether it's Billy finally revealing his feelings for Bea, or Leo somehow returning to the fold, The Irregulars season 2 must deliver on this in some way.

Finally, we come to the series' supernatural aesthetic. The Rip clearly isn't the only supernatural element in this version of Sherlock's world, what with Jessie still possessing her Ipsissimus abilities. It'll be interesting to see where Bidwell takes the TV show next, in terms of antagonist and potential parallel dimensions.

In an interview with The Radio Times, Bidwell did tease what a second season could entail but, as you'd expect, declined to delve into spoiler territory. "We’ve got ideas," he said. "The thing is with this show is that there’s a lot of story potential in lots of different areas with Leopold, with Sherlock and Watson with the gang with their love stories. There’s also a list of monsters we have that we’ve already got ideas for for years. it’s just an exciting series to write, it’s, it’s been a privilege to do it, it really has been.”

There's more occult and mystical aspects that The Irregulars can explore from Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's source material, plus the original content that Bidwell has thought up, so it'll be intriguing to see where season 2 goes as a result.

The Irregulars season 2 cast: who is who?

(Image credit: Netflix/Matt Squire)

Right now, there's no confirmation on what the season 2 cast will be. However, it's almost certain that the main characters from season 1 will return. Well, those that we know are still alive by the end of the finale anyway.

Here's who we expect to return, and we'll add any new casting announcements to the list below as and when they're made:

Thaddea Graham (Bea)

Darci Shaw (Jessie)

JoJo Macari (Billy)

McKell David (Spike)

Harrison Osterfield (Leopold)

Royce Pierreson (John Watson)

As we mentioned earlier, it's unclear if Henry Lloyd-Hughes will be back as Sherlock. Other potential returnees could also be Jonjo O'Neill as Sherlock's brother Mycroft, Nell Hudson and Leo's older sister Louise, and Lisa Dwyer Hogg as Sister Anna.

With other supporting cast members being killed off in season 1, such as Clarke Peters' antagonistic Linen Man, there are bound to be new characters joining the cast for season 2, if it goes ahead.

The Irregulars season 2: does it deserve another outing?

Yes. Admittedly, we didn't think the first season was amazing by any stretch. Whilst the TV show's first instalment had its moments, we opined that it was a fairly average Sherlock adaptation that could have worked better as a series that wasn't steeped in Conan Doyle's legendary works.

That isn't to say that The Irregulars can't rectify its errors though. There are bound to be teething problems in the first season of any TV production, and some original shows need to find their feet before coming to life in later seasons.

The Irregulars suffered from some pacing problems, exposition drops, and run-of-the-mill soap opera elements, but it shone with its electric cast and supernatural slant on the Sherlock mythos. If the TV show leans more into the latter than the former, it could redeem itself in season 2 and even have the staying power for a third entry if necessary.