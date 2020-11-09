The Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro is here

The smartwatch is not just for Apple or FitBit. Huawei's new Watch GT 2 Pro is a sports-fanatic dream, with all the bells and whistles one could want.

As Huawei's most ambitious smartwatch to date, the wearable combines premium design elements with cutting-edge technology in an elegant and powerful

device.



The watch acts as both personal assistant and personal trainer. It can answer phone calls, read messages, check your calendar and control your music, while simultaneously tracking your heart rate, your blood oxygen saturation, your sleep quality and your stress levels.

And rest assured that the technology capturing and managing this information is nothing short of state-of-the-art.



The main body is cast in titanium, a metal renowned for its durability, strength, heat

resistance and beautiful finish. The device's classic round watch face is made of sapphire crystal, which is both hard and resistant to scratches. If you're more inclined to working out outside, you can rest assured that if you happen to miss a step or accidentally slip, your watch can handle it.



You can transfer images from your own personal photo gallery to your watch face, which also provides information on tides, sunrise and sunset, and moon phases. A surfer's dream come true.

The fit is both secure and comfortable, ensuring that your health data is being tracked and gathered correctly. For the runners and speedy sports people, this is perfect because you won't need to readjust your device as you're moving.



The device captures accurate data that is automatically used to inform your next workout. For the simmers, yogis, golfers, and everything in between: There's a mode for that,

The watch features more than 100 exercise modes to help you monitor your progress and incrementally improve your performance. Professionals can choose from 19 indoor and outdoor workout modes which is super helpful.



The Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro is also one of only a handful of smartwatches

in the market that can automatically detect if you are performing one of

six different workouts: indoor and outdoor running, indoor and outdoor

walking, elliptical and rower. All you need to do is confirm the workout

type when you begin and all the data will be properly captured.



What the watch can do

For every exercise, the GT 2 Pro records a range of relevant and useful information, including duration, calories burnt, heart rate, workout outcomes, recovery time, your GPS location and more.

With the click of a button, it generates a full chart that you can share your social networks to encourage others to live an active, healthy life.

The heart rate functionality is also so accurate that you can be certain you're monitoring your heart health in real time, which can help to prevent overexertion.

Pricing and availability

The Huawei Watch GT2 Pro is available from November 9 from the following stores:

Sportsman Warehouse

Takealot

Total Sports

