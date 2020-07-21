The Huawei MatePad T8 designed for kids

Home has become our office, gym and for those with children, the classroom too. Suddenly, our lives have hunkered down and the boundaries of our home have become the perimeter of our entire world.

Online learning has become the norm for pre-schoolers to university students. Education has continued despite not being in a physical classroom or lecture theatre. As a result, the need for tech to help with this new learning experience is key, and that's why Huawei released the MatePad T8.

Technology made for technological kids

Kids born in the 2000s have a keen sense of the technological world. Tablets have fast replaced physical school books and other traditional writing materials.

In addition, tablets are not strictly meant for educational purposes and offer a world of creative outlets, fun and age-appropriate games. Having tech that meets their needs and interests helps both parents and kids.

Specs, parental controls and health benefits

The Huawei MatePad T8 offers is a feature-packed tablet that comes in a lightweight design. This allows the little ones to hold on to their devices easier. It has a massive screen-to-body ratio of over 80%, making the most of the compact form factor to provide a large display area for kids and parents.

It's powered by an octa-core chipset, housing a large 5100 mAh battery, so you won't run out of power in the middle of a lesson or game.

The tablet is perfect for families who often find themselves in battles over screen

time, with plenty of advanced tools to overcome these simple obstacles

and squabbles.

This is where the Parental Controls come in handy. They include eye protection, time

management, app management and content management.

The features are designed to help children develop healthier, more sustainable technology habits. Settings can be easily modified to limit the number of times a day - and for how long - your child is allowed to use their tablet, and also factors in rest periods.

To balance screen time, there are a number of functions to put parents’ minds at ease. The device has a Kids Corner, or virtual playground, that can be explored without parental supervision. It essentially acts as a platform for learning and fun, but without the need to keep a bird’s eye view over the screen.

The tablet and Kids Corner also have a few tricks to look after their physical health. It’s easy for one’s posture to fall out of line when using a laptop or tablet. Bad posture can lead to all sorts of back problems and so to avoid this, Kids Corner sends posture alerts when the user is lying still for too long. These inform the user that they need to move and correct their posture. It also features blue light filter, bumpy road alerts, and eBook mode, which protect your kids' eyes.





Pricing and where to buy

The HUAWEI MatePad T8 is priced at R2,999 and is available on Huawei's

online commerce store which can be accessed here.



From 1 July it will be available at the following stores: Vodacom, MTN,

Cellucity, Telkom, Incredible Connection, Makro and Game.

