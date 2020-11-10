The Huawei MateBook X Pro is coming to SA

Huawei is blessing South Africans with a number of new exciting devices. The latest announcement is the arrival of their shiny, new Matebook X Pro 2020.

The elegant notebook is equally stylish as it is powerful. It is designed for those on-the-go, weighing in at 1.33kgs. The 14.6mm thin frame makes transporting the device effortless.

It is equipped with Huawei Share6: The ability for Huawei smartphone owners to simply tap their phone to their laptop to convert the two into one device.

Your phone screen appears on your laptop which allows you to drag and drop files between them, and edit the files on your laptop while messaging colleagues on your phone using the same keyboard and mouse. This cross-device collaboration makes life and work easier. The best part? You don't need to be connected to the internet for it to work.

Specs

The notebook is incredibly powerful, with a 10th Gen Intel® Core™ i77 processor and NVIDIA GeForce MX250 discrete graphics8, up to 16GB of memory and up to 1TB of fast SSD storage.

Incredible multitasking efficiency, faster image processing and smoother gaming experiences are now all in one. The upgraded high-speed Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 ensures better connection without any worries.

A 56Wh9 battery packed into the slim body provides up to 13 hours of video playback10 on a single charge. Enjoy movies on your long flight without plugging in.

Colour options

Emerald Green

Space Grey

Mystic Silver

Pricing and availability

There is currently no price or release date available for the device.

Other Huawei offerings available in South Africa