The Green Knight trailer offers the coolest take on Arthurian legend you've ever seen

A24, the independent US-based movie and TV studio, has been on a roll recently. The film and TV firm has been knocking it out of the park over the past few years, with critically-acclaimed productions including Euphoria, The Lighthouse, Minari and Saint Maud. It's probably made something you enjoy, if you pay any attention to the world of TV and film.

That streak looks set to continue if The Green Knight is anything to go by. With the movie's rescheduled release under three months away, A24 has released a new trailer for its art house fantasy film based on the legend of King Arthur - and it looks absolutely stunning.

There's little in the way of action in the latest Green Knight footage, but it makes up for it with an atmospherically gorgeous landscape, medieval vibe, and weird characters - including a talking fox.

For those unfamiliar with its premise, The Green Knight tells the tale of Sir Gawain (Dev Patel), the nephew of King Arthur, as he embarks on a quest to confront the titular Green Knight. This individual is a gigantic, tree-esque warrior who challenges Sir Gawain to strike him down, providing that the Green Knight can return the favor 366 days later.

The film is based on the 14th century poem titled, unsurprisingly, Sir Gawain and the Green Knight. You can check out the new trailer for The Green Knight below:

Analysis: will The Green Knight be A24's next big hit?

All signs are pointing to yes. The Green Knight has generated plenty of buzz online ever since its teaser trailer dropped in May 2020, and it's retained a sizeable following despite its release date being pushed back due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A number of tweets, which were posted on the film's official Twitter account in the lead up to the official trailer's release, showed that film aficionados are still very keen to see The Green Knight. A new poster depicting Dev Patel's Sir Gawain garnered 24,000 likes yesterday (Monday, May 10) while A4 sheets of the movie's supporting cast did pretty well, too.

FACE THY DESTINY. Trailer tomorrow ⚔️#TheGreenKnight pic.twitter.com/y42kz8J4VrMay 10, 2021 See more

That's not all either. As we mentioned earlier, A24 has slowly become the go-to company for indie films in recent years, and its well received flicks, some of which have even been award winners, since 2015 are proof of that.

Despite the fact that it was only founded in August 2012, A24 has developed a number of smash indie hits across a variety of genres. Moonlight, Minari and Ex Machina are just three of its back catalog that have not only been acclaimed by critics and movie fans, but who have also won gongs at the industry's biggest award shows, including the Golden Globes and the Oscars.

Other notable A24 distributed films have included Under the Skin, Room, Lady Bird, Uncut Gems and Midsommar, which goes to show the depth of popular indie films that the company has helped to bring to life.

With two other summer movies to come before The Green Knight's arrival - horror flick False Positive and comedy-drama biography Zola - it looks like 2021 could be another big year for A24. Theater doors are slowly opening across the globe as nations roll out their Covid vaccine programs, too, so The Green Knight's release couldn't be more perfectly timed for A24, as well as production companies Ley Line Entertainment and Bron Studios.

The Green Knight will be released theatrically on July 30.