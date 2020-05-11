The Google Pixel 4a release date might be soon alongside Android 11 beta

The Google Pixel 4a release date could be in June according to a new rumor, which would align its launch with the first Android 11 developer beta.

The new Pixel 4a release date, June 5, is reportedly sourced from internal documents of Vodafone that were posted by German site Caschys Blog . Given the site had noticed the carrier reportedly pegged May 22 as an initial launch date, this updated projection could apply to the phone’s worldwide release – or it could just be for Vodafone.

Either date is later than when we first expected the phone. Given the Google Pixel 3a dropped during Google IO 2019, we anticipated the next version of the mid-range phone would come around the same time in early May. Of course, with Google IO 2020 cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak, any Pixel 4a release date is coming later than last year’s phone.

There’s reason to believe Google opted for a June 5 release date instead: that’s right after the company announced a new event surrounding the Android 11 developer beta launch on June 3. With Google IO cancelled, this is the next big event in the Google calendar.

The Pixel 3a launched amid all the fanfare of Google IO last year, including plenty of early looks at the then-upcoming Android 10. Given the lack of hype, it wouldn’t be surprising if the company wanted to bundle its device announcement alongside a cavalcade of similar news for both the next big Android update.

Via Android Central