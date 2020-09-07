The future of smartphone technology

Technological innovations for smartphones have taken the world by storm. From Apple's AirPods to wireless charging stations: The possibilities are seemingly endless. A new age of advancements are being ushered in that will take smartphone technologies to an entirely new level.

Consumers may think that they've seen it all when it comes to these developments. In reality, what is available on the market is only the beginning of a new age.

Various players in the industry are exceeding our expectations to remain competitive. While Apple seemingly dominates in smartphone technological advancements, there are some key players giving them a run for their money.

Colour-changing glass panel

Tech company Vivo is rumoured to be working on a new smartphone that has a colour-changing glass panel on the back.

The device will be equipped with an electrochromic glass panel that can change colour at the touch of a button.

While electrochromic glass itself is not a new invention, Vivo will be the first to introduce colour changing capabilities, if the rumours are true.

The glass is used in hotels, airplanes and other areas where it is electronically changed.

Move over earbud casings

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Earbuds have established themselves as a must-own item, even though they aren't a necessity. What is appealing though, is the housing they come in and how these double up as a charging case.

Xiaomi has reportedly filed two patents that will shape the future of earbuds. Rather than coming in a special case, earbuds will be built into special slots in the smartphone itself. Now you won't have to kick yourself if you leave your earbuds behind while you're en route to the gym, as they will always be with you.

The concept is based similarly to that of a stylus pen but will also act as speakers when slotted into their respective spots on the top of the phone.

Under-display selfie camera

(Image credit: ZTE)

ZTE Axon 20 5G is the first phone to launch an under-display selfie camera. ZTE has made use of high transparency materials that include both organic and inorganic films, "thereby improving the light input to the front camera".

The selfie camera will boast 32-megapixels and the phone is currently available to order in China but it is unclear if it will be made available to the rest of the world.

LiFi: 100 times faster than WiFi

LiFi is a mobile wireless technology that uses light to transmit data rather than radio frequencies. Tech company Oppo is looking into making its smartphones compatible with LiFi, which will catapult their phone's connectivity capabilities. LiFi can work 100 times faster than ordinary WiFi data speeds. LiFi even works in light that appears switched off to the naked human eye.