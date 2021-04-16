The first 120Hz Oculus Quest game is here

Just a couple of days after Facebook announced that 120Hz refresh rate support would be coming to Oculus Quest devices' next update, we've now got our first game ready to take advantage of the silky-smooth VR upgrade. But there's a catch...

The Oculus Quest 2 version of superb 3D puzzler Cubism is now patched and ready to support the buttery-smooth refresh rate option. Its 120Hz mode is in an experimental state, so you'll need to be patient with any potential bugs that arise. But it's a speedy turnaround from announcement to patch delivery.

However, you won't be able to try the new mode out just yet. That's because we're still waiting on the underlying Oculus Quest platform update, v.28, which will switch on the 120Hz mode support. Cubism developer, the solo Thomas Van Bouwel, has just got there faster than even Facebook could manage.

120Hz roll out

The Oculus Quest platform v.28 update will roll out gradually to Oculus users across the globe. But you'll need to temper your expectations as to what games will take advantage of it.

Oculus's chief technology officer John Carmack previously stated that “Only a few existing games will be tweaked for 120, but some new titles will consider it an option in their design phase.”

In other words, you're more likely to see brand new games take advantage of the refresh rate mode than older games. You'd imagine that's because previous titles have used all the processing power then available to max out their visuals at the previous 75 and 90Hz refresh rate standards. Cubism likely had a little more room to play around with, as its stark visuals and small play space likely weren't pushing the Quest hardware to its absolute limits before hand.