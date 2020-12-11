The Falcon and the Winter Soldier March release date confirmed with new trailer

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has a release date – March 19, 2021. This was confirmed with a brand new trailer released by Disney Plus, which you can watch below. The show features Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan reprising their roles as Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes respectively.

It previously had a release date set for August of this year, but that was delayed by restrictions caused by Covid-19.

Here's the brand new trailer for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – it's the first time we've had a proper look at the TV show.

“The legacy of that shield is complicated.” Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, an Original Series, starts streaming March 19 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/fVJ7Bd60aSDecember 11, 2020

Who else is in the show?

The show will feature the return of Captain America: Civil War villain Helmut Zemo (played again here by Daniel Brühl). We'll also see Wyatt Russell in this show as USAgent – a kind of government-endorsed version of Captain America.

We'll also see the return of Agent 13, also known as Sharon Carter. She'll again by played by Emily VanCamp.

This very much feels like the next iteration of the Captain America story, as set up by the ending of Avengers: Endgame. We expect to see Sam Wilson take the shield by the end of the show.