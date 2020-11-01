The cheapest RTX 2060 laptop we've found even comes with an 8-core AMD CPU

Asus TUF 15.6-inch laptop | $999.99 $899.99 at Best Buy

(roughly £700)

With a GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card and AMD Ryzen 7 4800H processor, this Asus is easily the most powerful laptop for under $1000 right now. The 512GB SSD and the $100 discount are just the cherry on the top ahead of Black Friday.

If you've been searching for a solid workhorse laptop that can also be used after dark as a gaming powerhouse, then you might want to consider the 15.6-inch Asus TUF FA506IV-BR7N12 - available for just under $800 at Best Buy - that’s $200 off.

With an eight core AMD Ryzen 7 4800H processor, a 512GB PCIe SSD and a GeForce RTX 2060 graphics chip (with 6GB GDDR6 memory), this beastly Asus device is probably the most powerful laptop you can buy for under $1000 right now.

You seldom see components this powerful even in machines priced at $999.99, so in terms of bang for your buck, it's definitely up there.

The specs on this machine are so powerful, in fact, that it could even have plenty of applications outside of gaming, such as 4K video editing or CPU intensive music production .

It's also a prime candidate for a cheap VR laptop, as the 60Hz refresh rate display won't matter at all when you're inside your headset and the RTX 2060 will keep frame rates super silky smooth.

This machine comes with 8GB memory (DDR4 3200MHz), which is probably the bare minimum you'd want for gaming. At $800, and with an RTX 2060 and Ryzen 7, this is pretty understandable in our books.

Luckily, RAM is the easiest and cheapest component to upgrade in a laptop, so picking up another stick and installing it won't set you back much, and should yield great results.

It's also worth noting you get a free six-month antivirus package (Webroot Internet Security) for three devices, which itself is worth $29.99.

Bear in mind