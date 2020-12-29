The cheapest ever Core i5 PC can drive three monitors and even has a COM port

What is it? From Banggood comes an unbranded computer called the CX6 and it is, for now at least, the cheapest Core i5 PC anywhere in the world that we know of.

What makes it special and why should I buy it? Other than being the most affordable Core i5 computer, it comes with two Gigabit Ethernet ports and can drive three monitors (two of them 4K). If you've found something similar with a lower price tag, let us know via Twitter!

How much does it cost? It is available from Banggood for $234.99 (about £174/AU$310) using the code BGdec23 for the CN warehouse. That's an extra $45 off the current sale price of $279.99. Overall, you get almost 20% off its suggested retail price. Hurry up though as the deal ends on January 31 2021.

Cheapest Core i5 PC CX6 mini PC: $279.99 $234.99 at Banggood

Save $45 using the code BGdec23 for the CN warehouse. The CX6 is a mini PC built like a tank and is packed with features. Hurry up! This offer ends on January 31, 2021.View Deal

What else should we know? The Core i5-5257U found in the CX6 is faster than the likes of the Celeron N4120 usually found in this price range but don't expect it to be as speedy as a recent Core i3. This cracking little computer also comes with 8GB of RAM, a 128GB SSD, a spare SATA slot, three video ports (including a legacy VGA one), two Gigabit Ethernet port and surprise, surprise, an RS232 port. That's on top of six USB ports and an audio connector. Note that there's no card readers.

Any cons? We'd swap the Core i5 for a Pentium or a Core i3 of similar price but more recent. The Beelink U57 is a bit more expensive but is an interesting alternative as it has a Type-C connector and twice the storage for only $25 more.

Have you reviewed it? Not yet but if you want to see how a device with an Intel Core i5-5257U behaves, check out this review.

