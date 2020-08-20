The cheapest Epson EcoTank printer comes with enough ink to fill 80 cartridges

Epson EcoTank ET-2760 printer - $299.99 at OfficeDepot
(roughly £230)
If swapping out cartridges is the last thing on earth you want to do, this Epson EcoTank might just be the printer for you. This cartridge-free all-in-one is also seriously economical in the long term, with an extremely low print cost per color page.View Deal
The EcoTank ET-2760 (C11CG22203) is neither the cheapest nor the most capable of Epson’s popular all-in-one, cartridge-free printer range. It is, however, the model that delivers the most value, available at just under $300.
Its main feature is the fact you don’t need cartridges; instead, you can simply refill the four built-in ink reservoirs (cyan, magenta, blue and black) with the bundled ink set. There’s enough, Epson says, to fill up to 80 individual cartridges (worth around $600) or print 7,500 black/6,000 color pages.
That means much less waste, a lower carbon footprint and less time swapping cartridges around. Add in an extremely low cost per color page (as little as 1c per color ISO sheet) and Epson has a winner on its hands.
The rest of the specification is equally enticing: voice activated printing, duplex double-sided printing, a color display for easy setup and navigation, two year limited warranty and a memory card slot.
As for the caveats, there’s no ADF (automatic document feeder) and the paper tray is not as voluminous as some of its competitors. The EcoTank ET-2760 is also not as fast as it could be, lacks wired Ethernet connectivity and there’s no front USB port to plug in a storage device.
This Epson device is ideally suited for those that prioritize simplicity above all else, because it won't need filling up any time soon.
Bear in mind
- If this printer is unavailable in your region, you may need to use a specialist parcel forwarding service to take advantage of the deal.
