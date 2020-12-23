The cheapest 5G rugged smartphone costs far less than you think

What is it? The Oukitel WP10 is the cheapest 5G capable Android 10 rugged smartphone currently on the market.

What makes it special and why should I buy it? 5G is here and it works. The WP10 offers a rugged platform for those wanting a durable smartphone based on Android 10, at a price that's cheaper than the competition (if you've found something cheaper, let us know via Twitter!) But that's not all, the WP10 has a clever modular design that uses magnets and POGO connectors for expansion.

How much does it cost? The Oukitel WP1 is available from Banggood for $379.99 (about £275/AU$487) until December 27 without any codes. That's an extra $100 off the current sale price of $469.99. Overall, you get more than 26% off its suggested retail price.

Exclusive deal Oukitel WP10 5G rugged smartphone: $499.99 $379.99 at Banggood

Save $130 without any codes! The Oukitel WP10 is a capable rugged smartphone that should provide great connectivity for outdoor field workers. Hurry up! This offer ends on December 27.View Deal

What else should we know? The Oukitel WP10 packs the sort of hardware that we're accustomed to see in a mid-range smartphone. A Mediatek Dimensity 800 system-on-chip, 8GB of RAM, 128GB onboard storage, a 6.67-inch 2400 x 1080px display, quad (48MP+13MP+2MP+2MP) camera sensors, a 16MP front sensor, a massive 8Ah battery with Type-C connector.

Any cons? We'd love to have 256GB at this price as well as wireless charging. At 380g, it is also far more heavier than we'd expect it to be. Blame it on the huge battery and the near-tablet-sized display.

Have you reviewed it? Not yet, but it is coming very soon.

