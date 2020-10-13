The cheapest 4K monitor right now could replace all your displays

Spectre U425CV-U 43-inch 4K display - $158 at Walmart

Walmart is currently offering up the most affordable 4K monitor (that doubles as TV) on the market - even cheaper than bargain basement Amazon Prime Day displays.

At just $158, the Spectre U425CV-U even undercuts most refurbished displays we've seen to date, and this one comes with a full one year warranty. It costs around $14 a year to run and uses a 42.5-inch LED panel, supported by two feet and surrounded by an extremely thin bezel.

Uniquely among ultra cheap televisions and monitors, it sports four (yes four) HDMI inputs, meaning you could connect up to four computers at once, should you fancy such an elaborate setup.

An absurdly cheap deal

There's also a USB port to connect an external storage device and power smart devices such as an Amazon Fire Stick or Chromecast, plus there’s a VESA mount should you wish to mount it to your wall.

Its rated contrast ratio of 3000:1, 250cd/m^2 brightness and 60Hz refresh rate won’t set any world records, but should be good enough for most use cases. And it's also worth noting there are two 10W speakers with ARC support and an SPDIF port.

It doesn’t do split screen - which is unsurprising at this price point - but if you use Windows 10, Snap Assist will achieve almost the same thing.

Spreadsheet users, professionals and multitaskers will love the massive real estate, which is equivalent to four 21.5-inch full HD monitors.

