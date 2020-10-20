The new 'best Windows 10 antivirus' might surprise you

Not only is the best antivirus for Windows 10 free, it also comes pre-installed on your device - at least that’s according to AV-TEST, an independent IT security institute that has ranked Microsoft Defender as the best antivirus software for Home Users for the second time in a row.

In its latest report, AV-TEST gave Microsoft Defender perfect scores across three categories: Protection, Performance and Usability. McAfee, Avast, AVG, Avira and several other solutions also received full marks.

“During July and August 2020 we continuously evaluated 22 home user security products using their default settings,” the AV-TEST website reads. “We always used the most current publicly-available version of all products for the testing. They were allowed to update themselves at any time and query their in-the-cloud services. We focused on realistic test scenarios and challenged the products against real-world threats.”

Passing the test

In order to evaluate antivirus solutions, AV-TEST subjects each one to a rigorous testing procedure, including real-world threats. All of the latest exploits being implemented by cyberattackers are investigated, including zero-day malware, drive-by attacks, infected emails and more, to see how the antivirus software copes.

As well as the effectiveness of any chosen antivirus program, AV-TEST also explores whether a solution has a negative impact on the performance of the device it is protecting. Often, one of the main reasons why individuals opt against antivirus solutions is a concern that they will slow down the launch of websites and applications.

The latest accolade reinforces the view that, in most instances, Microsoft’s in-built antivirus software will be enough to keep your devices protected. It also benefits from regular updates and a lack of bloatware. However, there is also a range of very effective third-party antivirus solutions that you may still want to consider.

