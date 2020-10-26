Best Wi-Fi extenders of 2020: top devices for boosting your WiFi network

Count on one of the best Wi-Fi extenders to help you with covering a large space, expanding your current network and speeding up your internet connection. These network solutions take your original network and boost it beyond its original boundaries, allowing it to cover any area where your base network starts to deteriorate.

Larger spaces, busy networks and spotty internet connections often require the more robust solutions, and the best Wi-Fi extenders are terrific candidates. They’ll give you that higher level of coverage, whether you’re looking to expand it or fix the constant interruptions it’s experiencing. In fact, with one in your network expanding your coverage, you never have to worry about unreliable or spotty connections ever again.

There’s no large area or busy network that the best Wi-Fi extenders won’t help cover, so consider investing in one this 2020. There’s absolutely no reason to have an unreliable network. Whether you have a business that relies on a stable connection, a massive space or a multi-device household, you can count on one of these to help.

1. Netgear Nighthawk X6S EX8000 Tri-band WiFi Extender The best Wi-Fi extender in 2020 Bands: 802.11a/b/g/n/ac 2.4/5GHz simultaneous | Connectivity: 4 x RJ-45 10/100/1000M LAN ports | Features: Tri-band US$199,99 View at Amazon Superb performance Easy setup Expensive Large

If you're after a Wi-Fi extender that provides best-in-class performance for expanding your wireless network throughout your home, then the Netgear Nighthawk X6S EX8000 Tri-band WiFi Extender is the one for you. You can use this extender to create a mesh network, so you have a single, large, Wi-Fi network, rather than smaller separate ones. This allows you to easily roam your house, and your device will seamlessly keep connected. It's expensive, but it's the best Wi-Fi extender you can buy right now, offering fast speeds and dependable network coverage throughout your home.

2. Netgear Nighthawk X6 EX7700 Mesh Range Extender The best affordable Wi-Fi range extender Bands: 802.11ac 5GHz and 2.4GHz | Connectivity: 2 x Ethernet | Features: Wi-Fi Protected Access (WPS), Mesh connectivity US$159,99 View at Dell Small design Easy to use Pricey

Bring the power and convenience of a mesh network to your home with the Netgear Nighthawk X6 EX7700. Not only does this extend the area of your Wi-Fi network, but it creates a seamless Wi-Fi network throughout your home or office - so you don't need to switch networks while moving around.

Thanks to the powerful hardware inside the Netgear Nighthawk X6 EX7700, you can stream 4K content, play games and hook up all kinds of devices to your Wi-Fi network without a hitch. The included Ethernet ports are also a nice addition for bringing your network to wired devices.

3. TP-Link RE650 AC2600 Wi-Fi Range Extender Simple and easy to use Bands: 802.11ac 5GHz and 2.4GHz | Connectivity: 1 x Ethernet | Features: Wi-Fi Protected Access (WPS), LED shows connection strength for easy placement US$119,99 View at Amazon Easy to use Good performance Large

TP-Link is a Chinese networking company that has been steadily gaining popularity in the west, and for good reason. With devices like the TP-Link RE650 AC2600 Wi-Fi Range extender, it’s easy to get why: this extender – among the best Wi-Fi extenders you can buy right now – does the job well, and it’s affordable. It’s not going to be the fastest Wi-Fi extender out there, but with the range this extender provides at the price it’s available at, it’s a steal. Finally, thanks to an LED signal indicator on the front, installation is a breeze.

4. D-Link DAP-1650 Cool form, easy setup Bands: 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz | Connectivity: 4 10/100/1000 Gigabit LAN ports | Features: Gigabit Ethernet ports, Wi-Fi Protected setup, MMO technology Check Amazon Easy to setup Four Ethernet ports Not feature-rich

The D-Link DAP-1650’s sleek cylindrical form will certainly find an audience among smart speaker users out there. However, that’s not its only selling point here. Among the best Wi-Fi extenders on the market, this device not just extends coverage and improves signal strength. It also boasts features like four gigabit Ethernet ports, for multiple high-speed wired connections, speeds of up to 300 Mbps (2.4GHz) and 867 Mbps (5GHz), and a setup that’s effortless even to folks who are not technologically savvy.

Layman’s mesh Wi-Fi comes at a cost Bands: 802.11ac 5GHz and 2.4GHz | Connectivity: 2 x Gigabit Ethernet per unit (1 WAN and 1 LAN each) | Features: App-based setup; dual-stream (2x2), 802.11ac networking; 716MHz quad-core ARM Cortex A7 processor, beamforming US$99,99 View at Amazon Fully modular mesh network Inconspicuous design Pricey in comparison Performance too dependent on position

The Linksys Velop offers a solid argument for a wireless mesh network’s ease of setup. Looking to replace both your router and your now-antiquated range extender, the Velop comes at a time when companies like Google and Netgear are trying to accomplish the same thing. The main way Linksys hopes to stand out from its competitors in the wireless mesh networking space is with a user-friendly setup that anyone with a smartphone can easily do. With just a visit to the App Store or Google Play marketplace, you’ll have the Linksys Velop up and running in a matter of minutes. It's certainly a worthy addition to our list of the best Wi-Fi extenders.

6. Trendnet Wi-Fi Everywhere Powerline 1200 AV2 Two birds with one stone Bands: : 802.11n (up to 300Mbps) 802.11ac (up to 866Mbps) | Connectivity: : 3x Gigabit LAN ports | Features: : 300m range over electrical power lines, Auto-connects to other TRENDnet powerline adapters, QoS Management support US$89,99 View at Amazon Easy to set up Three LAN ports Wide Wi-Fi band Flawed Design

If you need a great way to upgrade your network so you can have fantastic coverage anywhere in your house, a powerline adapter is a remarkable option. Not only do they offer the same functionality as the best Wi-Fi extenders, but the Trendnet Wi-Fi Everywhere Powerline might just be a dream come true.

It’s not exactly visually pleasing, and the price tag may be a bit much. However, this unit more than makes up for those issues with sheer performance. And, unlike other powerline adapters, the Trendnet Wi-Fi Everywhere features a clone button that will clone the SSID and WPA key of your network so that it can double as a Wi-Fi extender.

Another great compact Wi-Fi extender Bands: : 802.11ac dual-band | Connectivity: : 1x Gigabit LAN ports | Features: Seamless roaming, deadspot finder Check Amazon Easy to set up Compact size Can run hot Not the best performance

If you want a small, discrete, Wi-Fi extender that will reliably spread the coverage of your network throughout your home or office, then the Linksys RE7000 Max-Stream AC1900+ Wi-Fi Range Extender is a great choice. It's small enough that it won't block other power outlets (like some larger Wi-Fi extenders can do), and it offers pretty good performance for a nice low price. Best of all, it comes with a 'dead spot' finder that allows you to locate where your network strength is the weakest. By installing it there, you should see a nice boost to your Wi-Fi.