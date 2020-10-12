The best TechRadar reads you may have missed

If there's one thing the ongoing pandemic has done to the world of tech, it's delay-causing effects have lead to a really back-heavy end to 2020 for product launches and events. So this week's round-up of the very best of TechRadar takes a slightly different tact – looking at the big events of the coming week, as well as the best of the week that was.

So, to get you up to speed, this week we'll be looking at the kick off for the Bezos-endorsed deals-fest that is Amazon Prime Day 2020, a sneak-peak at our iPhone 12 predictions and an early look at the Xbox Series X.

And that's before we take another look at the world of VR with Star Wars Squadrons, check out another Game of the Generation, and check out some great Halloween flicks streaming right now.

So settle in and get reading– or, if you'd rather have little rest of those peepers of yours, scroll down to the end of this article to find the latest episode of the TechRadar Noise Cancelling Podcast for straight-to-your-ears chat about the latest and greatest in tech.

Another year, another new iPhone. Is there really all that much that Apple can squeeze into its top-tier handset every 12 months to make it a worthwhile purchase again and again?

Quite possibly. Tomorrow we're expecting to see the launch of an all new iPhone 12 model, one that could bring with it 5G connectivity, new screen sizes, 120Hz screens and more. Here's 10 big changes we're holding our breath for with iPhone 12 (and do be sure to tune into the iPhone 12 livestream, too).

A few months back I wrote a piece that, perhaps harshly stated that Star Wars: Squadrons was the only thing that could save VR. Perhaps VR didn't need saving – the Oculus Quest 2 proving it still have much to give. But what I was right about was how good Star Wars Squadrons would be in VR.

Don't take my word for it – check out the words of our computing editor Matt Hanson, who has been blown away by EA's space dogfighting title. Now THIS is podracing!

It promised to be the future of phones, but Samsung's first Galaxy Fold handset proved a little too buggy (and expensive) to be truly worth recommending.

The thing is it was the future – it just wasn't quite ready yet. A first step on the path to putting foldable smartphone devices everywhere, this year's Galaxy Z Fold 2 was a giant improvement on the concept. Here's everything that made such an important leap forward happen.

Remember when Mario went from being a side-scrolling 2D platformer to being the free-roaming 3D plumber of the Mushroom Kingdom plains? Remember the thrill of seeing Peach’s castle in its towering, grand glory, or the first time you caught Bowser by the tail?

If those Mario 64 moments cemented the power of jumping from 2D to 3D with the Nintendo 64, then the PlayStation 4’s PSVR exclusive, Astro Bot Rescue Mission, does the same for virtual reality. Running and jumping will never be the same again – well, assuming VR eventually becomes as widespread as it deserves to be.

Scratching your head over how PS5 and Xbox Series X storage works on the next-gen consoles? Don’t worry, you’re not the only one.

While both the PS5 and Xbox Series X (along with its more affordable sibling, the Xbox Series S) still remain the more user-friendly option compared to gaming PCs, it’s hard to ignore how complicated the storage solutions have become for each system.

Here's a quick look at what you're going to need to upgrade the relatively-meagre (if super-fast) storage that lives inside each of the upcoming new consoles.

Choosing the best horror movies on Shudder is no mean feat. The horror streaming service is packed with slashers, demons, monsters, and more supernatural goings-on than even Buffy could take on alone.

It's a scary job, but somebody has got to do it, and with Halloween just a few weeks away, it's time to get primed for spooky season.

Selecting 13 of the best for this list wasn’t easy, but the movies below tick off everything from found footage, hauntings, cursed trips to the beach, and even a genuinely terrifying, not to mention relevant, lockdown Zoom call gone very wrong in the shape of Host.

Want to get your gadget pilot wings? Starting out with a beginner drone makes a lot of sense. They might be more toy-like than pro flying cameras, but they operate on many of the same principals, particularly when it comes to manual flight controls. If you want to make sure you’re well versed in quadcopter flight techniques before investing in a delicate, expensive aircraft, spending some time flying one of the best beginner drones is the perfect way to get prepared.

Looking for the best beginner drone you can buy? You've come to the right place. We've piloted all of the finest budget drones and boiled down all of our findings into this in-depth guide.

Amazon Prime Day officially kicks off tomorrow, but Amazon's already been kicking things off early, with deals live on the retailer's online site RIGHT NOW. There's a wide range of Prime Day 2020 deals already available, and we're bringing you the very best of them right here.

The week's biggest tech news, in podcast form! We have you covered with the Noise Cancelling podcast, which is brought to you by TechRadar and our sister sites Laptop Mag and Tom's Guide.

The show is presented by Gareth Beavis, Global Editor in Chief of TechRadar, and features Sherri L. Smith, Editor in Chief of Laptop Mag. This week our guests are Adam Ismail, Editor at Tom's Guide, and Olivia Tambini, Audio and Music Editor at TechRadar, who join us (remotely, of course) to talk about the last seven days in tech

Catch up on all the latest tech gossip, from drone security cameras to new games streaming services from Amazon. And flying toilets. Seriously.

