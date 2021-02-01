The best TechRadar reads you may have missed

In the week where video game-playing Redditors turned into Wall Street-toppling financiers, the world of tech came under the spotlight for enabling — and then swiftly disabling (thanks Robinhood) — the little guys to get a pick at the global money tree. But while stocks and shares news might float the boat of those looking to make a quick buck, we at TechRadar kept our attention firmly on those less-risky ways to augment your life through tech.

Here, we’ve picked out the best news and features of the week, from the unexpected knock-on effects of playing too much PS5 to what makes the Amazon Echo Spot a 21st-century essential. We’ve also gone ahead and hosted a Peloton face-off to figure out which of its fitness bikes is right for you, and broken down the big scary word that is ‘spatial audio’.

There’s also a host of exciting mobile, TV and gaming content for you to sink your teeth into, but if you’re after something a little easier on the eyes (but maybe not the ears), we’ve parked the latest episode of the TechRadar Noise Cancelling Podcast at the end of this article for your convenient listening pleasure.

(Image credit: ShutterStock)

“Every game I'm looking forward to in 2021 is currently a PS5-exclusive.”

Could the advent of the next generation in console gaming kill off the PC variety for good? When PS5 players can experience 4K quality, better game optimization and a phenomenally-immersive controller, one writer questions why she would ever return to the mouse and keyboard.

...and while you're at it, make sure you don't miss Jessica Weatherbed's review of the frankly-ridiculous (if enviably powerful) MSI Meg Aegis TI5 gaming PC. That's it pictured at the top of the post, in all it's Star Wars droid-like glory.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

What do a zombie gingerbread man, creepy octopus and cats all have in common? Do they make up the terrifying fabric of an existential dread-laced fever dream? It’s a good guess, but not quite. They’re all, in fact, examples of easter eggs that Google has sneakily slipped into the nether regions of Android’s code over the years.

Here, we break down every Android easter egg discovered so far, and how you can find one in your current device.

(Image credit: Peloton)

Yes, Joe Biden has a Peloton. Yes, that means you should have one too. But given their price and the limited choice available (there’s only two machines, the Peloton Bike and Bike Plus), it’s important to make the right call when it comes to buying from the first name in home fitness.

Luckily, we’ve gone ahead and made all the necessary comparisons for you — from the comfort of their designs to their key features — so you don’t have to sweat (get it?) over the decision.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung has made it their mission to make cable-free home entertainment set-ups a reality in recent years, and while the Samsung One Connect box is something of an unsung hero when it comes to hiding away unsightly wires, the product never quite revolutionized living rooms in the way the company had hoped.

Now, the One Connect is back — but this time (drumroll please) it can be attached to the back of the TV. Yes, not only will you be able to hide those wires, you’ll be able to hide the wire-hider, too. Now that’s what you call revolutionary.

(Image credit: Dean Drobot / Shutterstock)

Black women content creators deserve to be seen as much as any other group. It’s an issue that gained attention at the end of 2020, with black women widely considered to be victims of a perceived lack of support from games companies and the community at large.

Here, we break down the issue in detail, and also list ten great black female content creators you might want to check out.

(Image credit: Amazon)

When it comes to Amazon Echo smart speakers, there’s plenty of choice. From the discreet Echo Dot to the booming Echo Studio and the Echo Show with its built-in display, it seems like there’s an Amazon smart speaker for everyone.

Refusing to be bowled over by the pomp and circumstances of its bigger brothers, one TechRadar writer has a particular affinity for the more subtle (and adorable) Amazon Echo Spot, and here makes her case as to why it's her favourite of the lineup.

(Image credit: sonos)

Home audio has always been a corner of the tech world awash with specialised jargon seemingly designed only to confuse the everyday consumer. Signal processing. Subwoofers. Radiators. What does it all mean?

Take spatial audio, for instance. Is it a new technology? Which speakers have it? Am I missing out on a transcendent audiovisual experience without it? Well, don’t panic. Here, we break down everything there is to know about spatial audio, and pick out some of the speakers that use it.

Samsung S21 Ultra verdict and Xbox Live Gold: Noise Cancelling podcast episode 49

The week's biggest tech news, in podcast form! We have you covered with the Noise Cancelling podcast, which is brought to you by TechRadar and our sister sites Laptop Mag and Tom's Guide.

This week's show is presented by Gareth Beavis, TechRadar's Global Editor-in-Chief, and Sherri L. Smith, Editor-in-Chief of Laptop Mag, with guests John McCann, TechRadar’s Deputy Editor, and James Peckham, TechRadar’s Phones Editor, who join us (remotely, of course) to talk about the last seven days in tech.

Catch up on all the latest tech gossip, from our final verdict on the Samsung Galaxy S21 to our reactions to the Xbox Live Gold u-turn .