The Alienware Aurora R11 now comes with an RTX 3090 GPU – but it’ll cost you

Alienware has announced that its Aurora R11 gaming PC now ships with Nvidia RTX 30-series graphics, including the mammoth RTX 3090.

Although the gaming desktop already offers a ton of configuration options, Alienware today announced that buyers now have the option to add either a Nvidia RTX 3080 or RTX 3090 GPU to their machine, both of which will be "custom-engineered" with advanced cooling and boosted thermal management.

These new RTX 30-series options are available for both the Intel-based Aurora R11 and the Aurora Ryzen Edition R10, with the latter supporting up to a Ryzen 9 3950X.

This extra graphical grunt won’t come cheap, though. Adding an Nvidia RTX 3080 graphics card to your Aurora R11 will set you back an additional $813.30, while upgrading to an RTX 3090 will set you back an eye-watering $1,597.40.

On the plus side, both options come with a free copy of Watch Dogs: Legion and a 12-month membership to GeForce Now.

New Alienware Area-51m

(Image credit: Alienware)

The Alienware Area 51m has also received an upgrade, and is now available with a 360Mz FHD panel that “improves the visual experience with the smoothest, fast-paced gameplay.”

The gaming laptop also packs a 10th-generation Intel Core S-series processor, vapour chamber cooling, and 12-phase HyperEfficient Voltage Regulation to maintain power levels and drive performance during game sessions. The Alienware Area-51m now in the US priced at $2,719.99 (around £2,100, AU$3,800)

New gaming monitors

Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor (Image credit: Alienware)

Naturally, Alienware has also announced a handful of upgrades across its gaming monitors lineup.

First up is the Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor which now packs a 360Hz refresh rate alongside support for Nvidia's Reflex Latency Analyzer, which measure's your system's latency and tells you what can improve. It's available in China this month and will be available globally in November starting at $899.99 (£695, AU$1,250)

There’s also a new Alienware 27 Gaming Monitor that delivers a QHD resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate that’s coming in November priced at $1,099.99 (£850, AU$1,530) and the Alienware 38 Gaming Monitor, a massive 37.5-inch curved display with a WQHD+ resolution, Nvidia G-Sync Ultimate and DisplayHDR 600.

This is also coming in November, priced at $1,899.99 (£1,470, AU$2,650).