Test over 500 games on Steam for free in Feb

Gamers, get ready. Steam is offering free demos of a wide range of games from February 3.

Valve announced that Steam Game Festival will be kicking off and offering over 500 free demos so you can play before you pay.

From 3-9 February, gamers can test out the games and even speak to developers about their games.

The festival aims to introduce new and popular titles from independent developers on the Steam platform.

This is a great solution, as many local and international gaming festivals continue to be cancelled as a result of COVID-19.

In a video released by Valve, a number of games are teased in the run-up to the launch.

The demos will be available from 8 pm for South Africans on Wednesday.

Some titles being demo'd include: