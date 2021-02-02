Teraco to build Africa's biggest data centre

Teraco Data Environments (Pty) Ltd., Africa’s largest interconnection hub and vendor-neutral data centre provider, secured R2.5-billion to construct Africa's largest data centre: JB4.

Absa and other large institutions joined the lending group in funding the project.

In December, construction began on the hyperscale data centre with 38 megawatts (MW) of critical power load in Ekurhuleni, east of Johannesburg, South Africa.

JB4 is scheduled for completion in early 2022 and as a stand-alone building, will be the largest data centre in Africa.

CFO Samuel Erwin said the latest funding would allow the company to bring its endeavours to fruition and to invest in South Africa's digital economy transformation.

About Teraco

The JB4 facility is Teraco’s seventh data centre development and is located in the heart of the Ekurhuleni Aerotropolis.

Teraco’s data centres provide access to a wide choice of network service providers, peering at NAPAfrica, regional IXP’s, content delivery networks and cloud provider on-ramps.

JB4 is the latest expansion to Teraco’s growing data centre platform and takes critical power load capacity at Teraco facilities to over 110MW, which includes the Isando Campus JB1/JB3 (39MW), Bredell JB2 (13MW), Rondebosch Cape Town CT1 (3MW), Brackenfell Cape Town CT2 (18MW) and Durban (1MW).

Highlights

JB4 will be the largest single-site data centre on the African continent, comprising 50000sqm of building structure serviced by 80MW of utility power supply.

Strategically located in Ekurhuleni, East of Johannesburg, alongside the R21 business corridor, the facility will have multiple fibre paths to the Teraco Isando Campus connectivity hub (JB1 and JB3) located some 20 kilometres away.

JB4 will be built in two phases set across 6 hectares of land.

JB4 – Phase I includes 8x 1000sqm halls with 19MW of critical power load.

JB4 – Completed will include 16x 1000sqm halls with 38MW of critical power load.

JB4 is a significant addition to South Africa and sub-Saharan Africa’s data centre footprint.

The new data centre development is being built in line with global hyperscale requirements as well as international compliance standards and will augment the existing portfolio of ISO9001, ISO27001, PCI-DSS and ISAE3402 certified data centre facilities.