Telkom VS Gaming opens final registration for leagues

South African gaming enthusiasts can register now for the Counter-Strike Global Offensive, League of Legends and Dota 2 leagues and show the country what they're made off.

"Telkom VS Gaming is once again calling on gaming enthusiasts to take advantage of the Counter-Strike Global Offensive, League of Legends and Dota 2 leagues that are now open and keep the Esports industry alive even during these trying times," said Wanda Mkhize, Executive Content & VS Gaming at Telkom.

Esports has noted a major surge in South Africa, with over 200 active esports clubs competing across three game titles.

VS Gaming is the country's largest independent gaming brand, and leading platform, for online gaming on the continent. Hosting regular tournaments across all skill levels.

The leagues are open to Esports professionals and newbies. Higher ranked teams will be part of the Premier Division, while the lowest ranked teams are placed into the Third Division.

Teams can move up divisions as they achieve better results, facing off against opponents of equal skill.

The registration ends on the 24 May 2020, so get a team together and enter on the VS Gaming website.