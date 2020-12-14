Telkom opens pre-orders for iPhone 12

The iPhone 12 will arrive in South Africa on December 18.

A number of service providers have gone live with their pre-orders, with Telkom being the latest to do so.

If you're looking to swop service providers or if you're already a Telkom user, putting in a pre-order means you're guaranteed your phone on the release date. As with many newly released products, it is possible that South Africa will experience shortages right after the drop.

So for those who are desperate to get their hands on these expensive new additions to Apple's range, pre-ordering is a must.

Telkom are offering their pre-orders with 24-month contracts. Each phone is offered with around 5 contract options, depending on your needs and budget. The cheapest package comes with the iPhone 12 Mini at 64GB. You will be paying out R850 a month for two years for that phone.

That's a lot for the lowest phone in the range but then again, if you're an Apple fan you know you're going to pay and arm and a leg.

The most expensive package with Telkom comes in at R1,600 a month for the iPhone 12 Max Pro.

If money is no object but you're struggling to choose: iPhone 12 vs iPhone 12 mini vs iPhone 12 Pro vs iPhone 12 Pro Max

Buy the phones outright

If you're not wanting to be tied down to a contract, iStore have opened orders for the phones that you can buy outright.